

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech economic sentiment strengthened in April to the highest level in nearly ten years, survey data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



The economic sentiment indicator rose to 15.8 in April from 15.3 in the previous month.



Moreover, this was the highest score since May 2008, when it marked the same 15.8.



At the same time, the consumer confidence index weakened to 10.0 in April from 10.3 in March.



The survey revealed that consumers were slightly more afraid of a decrease in the overall economic situation over the next twelve months, while worries about their financial standing almost unchanged compared to March.



The business confidence index improved to 17.2 in April from 16.5 in the preceding month.



