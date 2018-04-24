(WebFG News) - Wealth manager St James's Place posted a drop in first-quarter assets under management on Tuesday, although gross inflows grew. In the three months to the end of March 2018, group funds under management fell to £89.91bn from £79.84bn due to weaker investment markets. However, the gross inflow of funds rose 21% from the first quarter of 2017 to £3.91bn, while the net inflow of funds was up 31% to £2.60bn, reflecting an "excellent" client retention of 96%. Analysts had been ...

