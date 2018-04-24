(WebFG News) - FTSE 250 defence technology group QinetiQ has agreed to buy German airborne training services provider EIS Aircraft Operations, currently part of EIS Aircraft Group, for 70m. Aircraft Operations delivers threat representation and operational readiness for military customers. In the year to the end of December 2017, it generated revenue of 20.1m and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 5.4m. The company has been the exclusive provider of low-speed aerial ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...