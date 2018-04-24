ITB2B.Asia Just Launched: First Digital B2B Platform for the Information Technology Industry

ZURICH, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

http://www.itb2b.asia is live.

Balluun and Appsicon Ltd have developed the first specialized B2B social e-commerce platform to enable IT vendors, business partners and resellers to trade information technology products online.

ITB2B.Asia is the business network for the IT Industry in the APAC region. Leveraging social commerce technology, ITB2B.Asia matches the leading technology companies in the world with local business partners in Asia.



First in its industry, Appsicon builds an ecosystem to facilitate business-to-business interaction. On one single platform: matching, building partnerships, engaging partners and e-commerce. The Balluun365 patented technology, developed in Silicon Valley, is the only truly integrated social e-commerce solution for launching industry-specific marketplaces to connect buyers, suppliers and products; develop and expand businesses, or buy and sell products online 24 hours a day all year round.

Michael Chan, Managing Director of Appsicon states: "With ITB2B.Asia we have just launched the first end-to-end digital marketplace for technology vendors and business partners in Asia, creating a new platform in the information technology market. This business platform is the best answer to the needs of our industry: the amount of new technologies and the dedicated solution providers are increasing rapidly at present. Our digital B2B platform helps technology companies in the area of Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Internet-of-Things, Cloud Service, DevOps, and Security to quickly connect to the right business partners for expansion in the APAC region. Thanks to Balluun we are now able to promote and ensure efficient and effective IT B2B activities in the region 24/7."

Balluun CEO Roland Kümin adds: "Appsicon has further strengthened its position in the market, expanding its business model by also taking it to a specialized digital marketplace. Our Balluun teams of engineers, product developers, domain managers, marketing and customer success services have been working together to ensure this successful launch."

Balluun is changing the international B2B market with its industry-specific social networking platforms, on which wholesalers, retailers, exporters, importers as well as suppliers and buyers can exchange business information and place orders online while networking and contacting each other directly.

Balluun - Powering the Future of Business Networks

The leading provider of B2B social e-commerce worldwide. Since 2012 we have been promoting B2B marketplaces around the world 24/7/365 by launching industry-specific digital marketplaces which directly connect wholesalers, retailers, suppliers, brands, products and consumers.

Our platform allows trade-show organizers and trade associations to easily and cost-effectively create and scale their own digital marketplaces to expand their business by engaging their industry-specific audiences digitally. Our partnership model allows these organizations to build a competitive advantage with a low-cost investment and a high revenue share opportunity.

From our headquarters in Zürich to our development center in Silicon Valley and our offices in New York, London, Lausanne, and Hong Kong we empower business-to-business communities, commerce and services worldwide by providing patented and established technologies, an open and scalable Cloud solution as well as efficient marketing, sales and customer success services.

More about Balluun: http://www.balluun.com

Contact:

Laura Mattiucci

Domain Director

Balluun AG

T +41-44-396-38-33

lauram@balluun.com

http://www.balluun.com



Vander Ng

Business Development

Balluun AG

T +852-9193-9303

vanderng@balluun.com

http://www.balluun.com



Michael Chan

Managing Director

Appsicon Ltd.

T +852-9788-9933

michael@appsicon.com.hk

http://www.appsicon.com.hk

