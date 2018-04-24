Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Unaudited Net Asset Value as at 31 March 2018 24-Apr-2018 / 08:53 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 24 April 2018 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Unaudited Net Asset Value as at 31 March 2018 Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, today reports its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") as at 31 March 2018 and highlights for the period from 1 January 2018 to 31 March 2018 ("the Period"). Financial highlights · NAV total return per share1 for the year ended 31 March 2018 ("FY18") of 9.6% (year ended 31 March 2017 ("FY17"): 8.5%) · NAV per share of 107.3p (31 December 2017: 106.0p) · NAV of GBP415.2m (31 December 2017: GBP401.0m) · FY18 EPRA earnings per share2 6.9p (FY17: 6.6p) · Target dividend per share3 for the year ending 31 March 2019 ("FY19") increased to 6.55p (FY18: 6.45p, FY17: 6.35p) · Net gearing4 of 21.0% loan-to-value (31 December 2017: 22.3%) · GBP9.8m5 of new equity raised during the Period (FY18: GBP54.7m) at an average premium of 10.0% to dividend adjusted NAV per share (FY18: 11.1%) Portfolio highlights · Portfolio value of GBP528.9m (31 December 2017: GBP518.7m) · GBP4.5m valuation increase from successful asset management initiatives · GBP4.9m6 invested in two property acquisitions, GBP1.6m capital expenditure · EPRA occupancy7 96.5% (31 December 2017: 97.2%) · GBP9.3m committed pipeline of property acquisitions 1 NAV per share movement including dividends paid and approved relating to the Period. 2 Profit after tax excluding net gains on investment properties and one-off costs divided by weighted average number of shares in issue. 3 Dividends paid and approved relating to the year. 4 Gross borrowings less unrestricted cash divided by portfolio valuation. 5 Before costs and expenses of GBP0.2m. 6 Before acquisition costs of GBP0.3m. 7 Estimated rental value ("ERV") of let property divided by total portfolio ERV. Net asset value The unaudited NAV of the Company at 31 March 2018 was GBP415.2m, reflecting approximately 107.3p per share, an increase of 1.2% per share since 31 December 2017: Pence per share GBPm NAV at 31 December 2017 106.0 401.0 Issue of equity (net of costs) 0.2 9.6 106.2 410.6 Valuation movements relating to: - Asset management activity 1.2 4.5 - Other valuation movements (0.2) (0.6) 1.0 3.9 Acquisition costs (0.1) (0.3) Net valuation movement 0.9 3.6 Income earned for the Period 2.3 8.9 Expenses and net finance costs for the (0.6) (2.3) Period One-off impact of settling tenant dispute 0.1 0.5 Dividends paid8 (1.6) (6.1) NAV at 31 March 2018 107.3 415.2 8 Dividends of 1.6125p per share were paid on shares in issue throughout the Period. During the Period the initial costs (primarily stamp duty) of investing GBP4.9m (before acquisition costs) in new property acquisitions diluted NAV per share total return by 0.1p, offset by raising new equity of GBP9.6m (net of costs) at an average 10.0% premium to dividend adjusted NAV, which added 0.2p per share. The NAV attributable to the ordinary shares of the Company is calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards and incorporates the independent portfolio valuation as at 31 March 2018 and income for the Period, but does not include any provision for the approved dividend for the Period, to be paid on 31 May 2018. During the Period the Company acquired the following assets: · Land in Maypole, Birmingham for a pre-let development to be occupied by Starbucks for GBP1.0m, with a NIY9 of 6.43%; and · An industrial unit on Team Valley Trading Estate, Gateshead occupied by Worthington Armstrong for GBP3.9m, reflecting a NIY of 6.73%. 9 Passing rent divided by property valuation plus assumed purchasers' costs. Asset management In February 2018 the Company settled a disputed 2015 tenant break at National Court in Leeds. The Company recovered all rent and insurance due to the date of settlement, plus all costs associated with the dispute and dilapidations, resulting in a one-off GBP0.5m release of rent and cost provisions. Our continued focus on active asset management which includes rent reviews, lease extensions and retaining tenants beyond their lease break clauses resulted in a GBP4.5m valuation increase. A key asset management initiative completed during the Period was agreement of a new 10 year lease with Regus in West Malling, increasing annual rent by 14.5% from GBP558k pa (GBP19.20 per sq ft) to GBP639k pa (GBP22.00 per sq ft), resulting in a GBP2.4m valuation increase. Other asset management initiatives completed during the Period include: · Agreeing a five year reversionary lease with YESSS Electrical at Foxbridge Way, Normanton, increasing valuation by GBP0.6m; · Settling a rent review with the tenant at Leacroft Road, Warrington and assigning the lease to a larger group entity with a stronger covenant, increasing valuation by GBP0.5m; · Agreeing a new 10 year reversionary lease with Powder Systems at Estuary Commerce Park, Speke with expiry moving from July 2020 to July 2030 and annual rent increasing by 7.5% from GBP0.14m to GBP0.15m, increasing valuation by GBP0.4m; · Assigning the lease at Ravensbank Drive, Redditch to a larger group entity with a stronger covenant, increasing valuation by GBP0.3m; · Completing a new five year reversionary lease at Sainsburys, Torpoint with expiry moving from December 2022 to December 2027, increasing valuation by GBP0.2m; and · Agreeing a five year reversionary lease at West George Street, Glasgow with Safe Deposits Scotland, increasing valuation by GBP0.1m. Rental increases of 20% have been secured on another two properties since the Period end, illustrating that rental growth is taking hold. Further asset management initiatives in solicitor's hands are expected to complete over the coming months including new lettings, lease renewals, rent reviews and re-gears. The portfolio's WAULT has been maintained at 5.9 years during the Period due to asset management activity offsetting the natural one quarter's decline due to the effluxion of time. We believe long leases remain over-valued by the market and will not over-pay for long leases simply to support the WAULT. Due to the current strength of the occupational market, we believe that risk and maintenance of robust income generation is better managed by pursuing a strategy of buying high quality properties that are likely to re-let, rather than highly priced properties with long leases simply to mitigate the WAULT metric that is of less relevance to a well-diversified portfolio. Property market Commenting on the commercial property market, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's discretionary investment manager) said: "The first quarter of 2018 has been characterised by a very tight supply of investment opportunities and a significant level of demand from a range of investors. This has led to strong competition, particularly for industrial/logistics assets and properties let on long leases, particularly those with rents indexed to inflation. We believe the market is over-pricing some assets and have taken a cautious approach to acquisitions through the Period. However, as this price inflation is being caused by a supply side constraint, rather than fundamental weakness in the property investment proposition, we are hopeful that an increase in the supply of investment opportunities will see the market settle back to a more sustainable level of pricing. "The occupational market, as witnessed by the rental growth we are experiencing at lease renewal and rent reviews, remains robust, albeit there is weakness in secondary high streets. It is this robustness that will continue to drive performance in the portfolio and maintain occupancy levels, which in turn will sustain cash flow and support our policy of paying fully-covered dividends." Financing Equity The Company issued 8.5m new ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company during the Period ("the New Shares") raising GBP9.8m (before costs and expenses). The New Shares were issued at an average premium of 10.0% to the unaudited NAV per share at 31 December 2017, adjusted to exclude the dividend paid on 28 February 2018. Debt At the Period end the Company operated: · A GBP35m revolving credit facility ("RCF") with Lloyds Bank plc, which attracts interest of 2.45% above three month LIBOR and expires on 13 November 2020; · A GBP20m term loan with Scottish Widows plc, which attracts fixed annual

