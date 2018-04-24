

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) announced Tuesday that it has finalized an order with Ryanair Holdings Plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) for 25 additional high-capacity 737 MAX 8 airplanes.



The $3 billion order, at current list prices, was previously listed as unidentified on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website.



Ryanair expects to take delivery of first Gamechanger in Spring 2019.



Ryanair launched the high-capacity 737 MAX 8 in late 2014 with an order for 100 airplanes, followed by an additional order for 10 airplanes at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The airplane will provide Ryanair with 197 seats, increasing revenue potential and delivering up to 14 percent lower fuel consumption than today's Next-Generation 737s.



The Dublin-based carrier is the largest 737-800 customer in the world and the largest Boeing operator in Europe.



Boeing noted that Ryanair took delivery of its 500th Next-Generation 737-800 last month and has now ordered more than 650 Boeing airplanes.



Neil Sorahan, chief financial officer, Ryanair, said, 'We are pleased to announce the exercise of 25 Boeing 737 'Gamechanger' options, bringing our firm order to 135 737 MAX 8s. The Gamechanger has eight more seats than our current 189-seat Boeing 737-800NG and incorporates the latest technology engines and winglets which reduce fuel consumption and noise emissions, ensuring we remain Europe's greenest, cleanest airline and lowest cost airline.'



