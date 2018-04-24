The latest report by Mercom Capital finds VC investment in battery storage companies rising five-fold year-over-year to $299 million in 12 deals.Battery storage is a hot topic right now - both among energy wonks and investors. While a pairing of batteries and renewable energy is starting to compete with natural gas plants in advanced markets such as California, investors are also beginning to bet big on battery companies. As the latest evidence of the second trend, today Mercom Capital released its quarterly report on battery, smart grid and efficiency funding, which found that venture capital ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...