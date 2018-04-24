China's GCL-Poly Energy Holdings has agreed to lend US$110 million to GNE Development, a wholly owned unit of the group.GNE Development will use the funds to shore up its general working capital, according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. The interest rate on the loan is 7.3% per annum. In January, GCL-Poly Energy unveiled a number of solar O&M and leasing deals it had struck with various other companies in the group. It announced the agreements, which dated back to 2016, as part of disclosure requirements for a new share subscription by GCL New Energy, its Hong Kong-listed solar ...

