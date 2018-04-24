The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 26 April 2018.



ISIN DK0060949378 ---------------------------------------------------- Name Falcon Invest Falcon Global Momentum ---------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 152811 ---------------------------------------------------- Short name FIKGLM ---------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ----------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=675122