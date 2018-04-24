

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics is set to issue UK public sector finance data. Public sector net borrowing, excluding banks, is forecast to rise to GBP 3 billion in March from GBP 1.3 billion in February.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound rose against the euro, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3925 against the greenback, 151.57 against the yen, 1.3629 against the franc and 0.8754 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



