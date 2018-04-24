

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks recovered from near two-week lows on Tuesday even as underlying sentiment remained cautious amid renewed concerns over U.S. interest rate hikes and ahead of a potential meeting in Beijing between officials from the world's largest and second-largest economies.



Chinese stocks rose the most in two months after a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party said the country would strive hard to achieve this year's economic targets in the face of rising global trade tensions.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index jumped nearly 2 percent to close at 3,128.93, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 1.26 percent in late trade.



Japanese shares rose sharply as a weaker yen on the back of increasing bond yields in the U.S. helped lift exporters. The Nikkei average rallied 190.08 points or 0.86 percent to 22,278.12 while the broader Topix index gained 18.96 points or 1.08 percent to finish at 1,769.75.



Honda Motor, Toyota and Panasonic climbed around 2 percent while Advantest lost 2.7 percent. Lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial rallied 2.5 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial jumped 2 percent.



Australian shares rose, led by banks after data showed consumer prices stayed soft last quarter. Consumer prices in Australia were up 0.4 percent sequentially in the first quarter of 2018, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said. That was shy of expectations for 0.5 percent and down from 0.6 percent in the three months prior.



Separately, a weekly survey compiled by the ANZ bank and Roy Morgan Research showed that Australia's consumer confidence improved for the second straight time during the week ended April 22.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 35.60 points or 0.60 percent to 5,921.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 33.40 points or 0.56 percent at 6,009.40.



The big four banks rose between 0.7 percent and 1.1 percent as the focus of the Royal Commission inquiry shifted away from the banks to a particular fund manager.



Mining stocks fell on an extended slide in aluminum prices. Fortescue Metals Group declined 2.4 percent, Rio Tinto shed 2.6 percent and South32 plunged as much as 9.6 percent. Wealth manager AMP fell 2.6 percent to extend recent heavy losses.



Seoul stocks closed lower amid losses in the technology sector following the earnings announcement by chipmaker SK Hynix. The benchmark Kospi dropped 9.97 points or 0.40 percent to 2,464.14. SK Hynix lost 2.7 percent after its operating profit declined in the first quarter. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics advanced 2.8 percent.



New Zealand shares fell slightly, dragged down by consumer staple stocks. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 14.98 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 8,288.64, with a2 Milk Company losing 3 percent and Synlait Milk ending down 2.6 percent.



The Taiwan Weighted lost over 1.1 percent to hit a new one-month low. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was losing 1.2 percent and Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was declining 0.7 percent, while India's Sensex was rising 0.4 percent and Singapore's Straits Times index was up 0.1 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended on a lackluster note as rising bond yields triggered concerns the Federal Reserve will accelerate its pace of interest rate hikes. Investors also geared up for a deluge of major earnings reports.



The Dow slid 0.1 percent to end lower for the fourth consecutive session and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.3 percent while the S&P 500 inched up marginally.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX