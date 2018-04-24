OASIS Group UK Acquisition Trail Continues

DUBLIN, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

OASIS Group, the fastest growing records and information management (RIM) company across Europe, has confirmed the completion of two acquisitions that closed within the UK. In a deal finalised on April 13th, the company acquired Abbot Datastore, Ltd. located in London and on April 12th, the RIM business of Armadillo Self-Storage located in Exeter.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/650664/OASIS_Group_Logo.jpg )



With their footprint within the UK market greatly increasing year after year, OASIS have followed through on their intent to continuously grow within the industry. Together with centrally located branches, innovative services and digital offerings, they've demonstrated their commitment to their clients by progressively expanding, and enhancing, the group wide solutions.

"We have a strong growth plan in place that will allow us to better serve our clients and strengthen our presence within our regions," stated Brian Connolly, Chief Executive Officer of OASIS Group. "Both acquisitions provide an opportunity for us to accelerate our strategic vision to lead within a large, yet consolidating, industry."

These transactions equal 34 successful acquisitions to date for OASIS Group.

About OASIS Group

Serving clients since 1999, OASIS is one of the largest and most diverse professional record and information management companies in Europe. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with locations across the EU, OASIS employs over 500 team members and offers its services to over 5,000 clients throughout several industries including financial, legal, healthcare, government and educational sectors. Most recently, for the second consecutive year, OASIS Group was awarded a position on the '2018 Inc. 5000 Europe' list of fastest-growing private companies in Europe. http://www.OASISGroup.com

Media Contact:

Barbara Ellis

Director of Investment Relations

+353-1-866-6317

bellis@oasisgroup.com



