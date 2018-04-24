Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-04-24 / 10:32 *Senvion confirms its expansion in Serbia The largest Serbian project on a good track for successful completion* *Hamburg: *Senvion, a leading global manufacturer of wind turbines, has completed the installation of the 14th turbine of out 21 Senvion MM100 turbines of the Serbian Alibunar wind farm. After its completion planned in summer this year, the 42 megawatts (MW) wind farm will be among the largest installed in Serbia and will produce enough energy to power around 27,600 households on average per year. In Serbia, Senvion has successfully entered the market with the installation of Malibunar wind farm in 2017. Both Malibunar and Alibunar wind farms, developed by Elicio NV, are located about 60 kilometers north of Belgrade. Senvion will provide full maintenance services to the both wind farms over a period of 15 years and has recently opened a Senvion service base in Banatski Karlovac, close to the wind farms, in the province of Vojvodina. Carlo Schiapparelli, Managing Director of Senvion in Italy and the Balkan region, said: "Alibunar wind farm is the second project with Elicio NV in Serbia and we thank Elicio for its confidence in Senvion. The Malibunar and Alibunar wind farms demonstrate how Senvion can efficiently accompany its clients in Serbia and in the Balkan region." Senvion is exhibiting at RENEXPO(R) WATER & ENERGY, in Belgrade from 24th to 26th April. Visit Senvion's experts at its stand F14. *Make it Senvion. Make it a success.* *About Senvion:* Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location - with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.15 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The Senvion systems are mainly designed in the major TechCenters in Osterrönfeld and Bangalore and manufactured at its German and Portuguese plants in Bremerhaven, Vagos and Oliveira de Frades as well as in Zory-Warszowice, Poland and Baramati, India. With approximately 4,500 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 7,500 wind turbines around the world. The company's operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India, Chile and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange *About Elicio:* Elicio NV is a Belgian renewable energy producer operating internationally. As energy producer, we generate our power mainly from wind using high technological installations constructed in a spirit of good neighbourliness. In doing so, Elicio wants to make a more than positive contribution towards a better living environment. Elicio actively operates within all aspects of renewable energy by successfully developing, engineering, constructing and running its projects in-house for 20 years. As a young company, Elicio focuses on projects that contribute to a more sustainable world, a more responsible society and on a long-term vision for its shareholders. Elicio has the necessary track records in the realization and exploitation of biomass projects, biofuel installations, industrial solar projects as well as small hydro installations. *Press contact Senvion:* Delphine Hochepot Immo von Fallois Phone.: +33 (0)1 41 38 17 59 phone: +49 40 5555 090 3770 Mobile: +33 (0)6 46 16 12 25 mobile: +49 172 6298 408 email: email: delphine.hochepot@senvion.com immo.von.fallois@senvion.com *Investor Relations contact Senvion:* Dhaval Vakil phone: +44 20 3859 3664 mobile: +44 7788 390 185 email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com End of Media Release Issuer: Senvion S.A. Key word(s): Energy 2018-04-24 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Senvion S.A. 46a, avenue John F. Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg Luxemburg Phone: +352 26 00 5305 Fax: +352 26 00 5301 E-mail: press@senvion.com Internet: www.senvion.com ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390 WKN: A2AFKW Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxemburg End of News DGAP Media 678097 2018-04-24

