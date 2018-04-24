(WebFG News) - Polymetal International has acquired a 50% stake in the Prognoz silver property for $140m in Polymetal shares, it announced on Tuesday, resulting in it now owning 100% of Prognoz. The FTSE 250 company said total consideration for the 50% stake in Prognoz comprised $140m, paid by the issue of 14,152,668 new ordinary shares. It explained that the number of consideration shares was determined by dividing $140m by $9.89, the spot price of ordinary shares of the company on the main ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...