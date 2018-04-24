(WebFG News) - Polymetal International has served an exercise notice for the call option to buy out the remaining 75.3% stake in the Nezhda gold property, it announced on Tuesday. The FTSE 250 company said that, in accordance with the previously-announced shareholder agreement in July last year, it decided to exercise its call option to acquire the remaining stake in the Nezhda gold property from Ivan Kulakov's investment vehicle. It said the acquisition, when completed, would bring its ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...