(WebFG News) - Petrofac has sold the rights to the JSD6000 deepwater installation vessel to Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries for a net $167m. Petrofac, which said it would use proceeds from the sale to reduce gross debt, had taken an impairment charge of $176m in its results for the year to March after deciding to exit the deep-water market. While the gross consideration for the deal is $190m, plus a 10% interest in a new special purpose vehicle set up to own the vessel once commissioned, ...

