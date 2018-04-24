(WebFG News) - German business confidence deteriorated in April, according to a widely-followed survey released on Tuesday. The Ifo business climate index fell to 102.1 from 103.3 in March, missing expectations for a reading of 102.7. Meanwhile, the current assessment index slipped to 105.7 in April from 106.6 the month before, falling short of expectations for a reading of 106.0 and the expectations index declined to 98.7 from 100.0, compared with a forecast of 99.5. The index for ...

