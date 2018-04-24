Members are experiencing login issues for CMS Web, Q-port, TRACK and NFM, relating to two factor authentication.



Troubleshooting is in progress. Next update in 30 min.



For further information please contact:



Clearing and Collateral Management



+ 46 8 405 6880 clearing@nasdaq.com



For technical questions please contact (GINET):



Technical Support + 46 8 405 67 50 technicalsupport@nasdaq.com