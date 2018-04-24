Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 23-April-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 394.88p INCLUDING current year revenue 401.21p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 391.03p INCLUDING current year revenue 397.36p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---