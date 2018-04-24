The login issues for CMS Web, Q-port, TRACK and NFM, relating to two factor authentication, are now solved.
For clearing and collateral information please contact:
Clearing and Collateral Management + 46 8 405 6880 clearing@nasdaq.com
For technical questions please contact (GINET):
Technical Support + 46 8 405 67 50 technicalsupport@nasdaq.com
