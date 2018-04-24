FIELD FORMAT FOR REPORTING Date and . 24 April 2018 time of the communic ation Action Lifting of a suspesnion type Reasons Failure of issuer to disclose information for the action Effective 11:16 from Effective to Ongoing Action is ongoing Trading XCSE venue(s) Issuer Jyske Invest name Issuer Instrumen . DK0060512275 DK0010267715 DK0010243104 DK0010277862 DK0016105703 t DK0010240431 DK0010264027 DK0060208791 DK0060185726 DK0010303296 identifi DK0010293554 DK0010106111 DK0015855332 DK0010149863 DK0060010098 er DK0016002652 DK0010106384 DK0010251396 DK0060762466 DK0016112915, Instrumen t full name Sufficien N/A tly related derivati ves Other N/A related instrume nts Comments





