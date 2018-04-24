

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Tuesday as the earnings season picked up steam and investors waited for cues from the European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting, due Thursday.



The benchmark DAX was up 66 points or 0.53 percent at 12,638 in opening deals after closing 0.3 percent higher in the previous session.



Munich Re edged up half a percent. The reinsurer projected a consolidated result in excess of 800 million euros for the first quarter of the current year, subject to the outcome of the ongoing closing activities for the first-quarter consolidated financial statements.



Software giant SAP rallied 4 percent after announcing upbeat first-quarter results and lifting its FY18 outlook.



In economic releases, German business confidence deteriorated more-than-expected in April, the Ifo Institute reported.



The business sentiment index fell to 102.1 from 103.3 a month ago. The score was forecast to drop moderately to 102.8.



