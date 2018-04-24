

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence decreased marginally in April after strengthening notably in the previous month, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to 117.1 in April from March's 26-month high of 117.5.



The slight drop in consumer confidence was mainly due to households' negative evolution of the personal and current components.



Data also showed that the composite business confidence index fell to 105.1 in April from 105.9 in the prior month.



Among components, confidence in the manufacturing sector worsened to 107.7 from 108.9. The morale also weakened in both services and retail trade, while the construction sector improved markedly.



