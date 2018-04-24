

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were little changed in cautious trade on Tuesday as investors awaited the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision and a potential meeting in Beijing between officials from the world's largest and second-largest economies this week for directional cues.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was virtually unchanged at 5,438 in opening deals after gaining half a percent on Monday.



Drugmaker Sanofi slid half a percent after announcing the appointment of John Reed as Head of Global Research & Development.



Tyre maker Michelin and automaker PSA Group fell after disappointing quarterly results.



In economic releases, France's manufacturing confidence declined in April, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed.



The manufacturing sentiment index fell to 109 from 110 in March. The reading was expected to remain unchanged at 110.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX