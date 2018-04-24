Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) VTB Group has published its 2017 Annual Report prepared in accordance with FCA disclosure rules 24-Apr-2018 / 11:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. VTB Group has published its 2017 Annual Report prepared in accordance with FCA disclosure rules April 24, 2018, Moscow - VTB Group has published its 2017 Annual Report prepared in accordance with Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) disclosure rules. The document can be viewed or downloaded at VTB Group's website: https://www.vtb.com/akcionery-i-investory/raskrytie-informacii/godovoj-i-soc ialnyj-otchet/ [1] A copy of the document has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at: http://quicktake.morningstar.com/stocknet/secdocuments.aspx'symbol=vtbr&coun try=gbr&GDLTab=Financials [2] ISIN: US46630Q2021 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VTBR LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 Sequence No.: 5444 End of Announcement EQS News Service 678167 24-Apr-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=23ddc219d61426272c29a7f412140aaf&application_id=678167&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=18339d4cbe379cba373ee9ff695497c1&application_id=678167&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

April 24, 2018 05:24 ET (09:24 GMT)