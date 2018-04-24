Former CEO of Nimble Storage Also Joins Sysdig Board of Directors

Sysdig, Inc., the container intelligence company, today announced Suresh Vasudevan has been named president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Sysdig, and he has also been appointed to the company's board of directors. The founder of Sysdig, Loris Degioanni, will continue to guide the company vision and product strategy in his new role as chief technology officer (CTO). Vasudevan joins Sysdig from Nimble Storage, where he led the company from 2011 through IPO and acquisition by Hewlett Packard Enterprise for $1.2B in 2017.

Enterprises are rapidly adopting containers, microservices, and cloud-based infrastructure. 451 Research predicts the cloud-enabling technology market to grow to $39.6B through 2020. 451 Research also states containers are the fastest growing segment of that market at 40%. For enterprises to be successful in deploying containers, microservices, and cloud-based infrastructure, they need the ability to manage their complexity in real world, large-scale deployments. Sysdig has a vision of providing a single, unified platform to operate containers in production. The company has created the first platform to unify Docker monitoring, container security, and forensics with native Kubernetes and Prometheus integration.

"Suresh has a talent for successfully scaling young companies into robust organizations," said Ping Li, general partner at Accel and Sysdig board member. "That talent combined with his deep knowledge of data management, security, and cloud infrastructure makes him a perfect fit to lead Sysdig, which is capitalizing on the rapid adoption of modern infrastructure, including containers and the cloud."

Sysdig takes the complexity out of securing and monitoring containers and cloud-based infrastructure. Enterprises that deploy its unified platform are able to leverage the benefits of containers and the cloud without the risk that comes with new technology or the cost of legacy approaches. According to a Digital Enterprise Journal survey, companies that unify security and monitoring save half a million US dollars on average and improve troubleshooting time by 41%. With Sysdig, what used to take days is now accomplished in minutes, while the need for operational resources has been cut in half. Hundreds of enterprises depend on Sysdig to secure and monitor millions of containers in production, while millions more rely on Sysdig open source security and troubleshooting tools. Dozens of enterprises with $1 Billion or more in revenue are Sysdig customers today. That includes three of the top five global media companies, two of the largest cable companies in North America, and a top five global investment bank.

"Loris has built something special at Sysdig," said Vasudevan. "He recognized the opportunity in containers and the need for new tools to operationalize containers in production. With Sysdig, he has unlocked a new data source at the heart of applications and created a unified platform that solves both security and monitoring challenges. No other platform can offer something so elegant and powerful. I am honored to work with Loris and the exceptional team he has cultivated to continue Sysdig's phenomenal growth."

"Enterprises are moving to new container platforms to increase productivity and to create competitive advantage," said Loris Degioanni, CTO, Sysdig. "Any big move like that comes with risk. Our container intelligence platform eliminates that risk by giving developers and ops teams the visibility and security they need without the complexity or costs associated with legacy approaches. I look forward to working with Suresh to continue to grow Sysdig and deliver the solutions our customers need in order to be successful in scaling, securing, and managing their modern infrastructure."

Sysdig recently announced its European expansion with the opening of a new office in London.

About Suresh Vasudevan

Prior to joining Sysdig, Suresh was the president and CEO of Nimble Storage, Inc. His tenure extended from March 2011 until its acquisition by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in May 2017. During his time at the company, he led Nimble from a startup, through a successful IPO, and on to be a leading provider of next-generation flash storage systems and a pioneer in leveraging predictive analytics for infrastructure management, with more than $500 million in annualized revenues and over 10,000 customers. Prior to Nimble Storage, he was the CEO of Omneon (acquired by Harmonic Inc.), and previously served as a member of the executive team at NetApp, overseeing all product operations. During a decade-long career at NetApp, Suresh led the company's product strategy and product development and was a key architect of the steady expansion of NetApp's product portfolio into new markets. Before joining NetApp, Suresh served at the management consulting firm McKinsey Co. in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Chicago as a senior engagement manager. He holds a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering, with honors, from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) in Pilani, India and an M.B.A. from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Calcutta, India.

About Sysdig

Sysdig (Twitter: @sysdig) is the container intelligence company. We have created the only unified platform to deliver security, monitoring, and troubleshooting in a microservices-friendly architecture. Our open source technologies have attracted a community of millions of developers, administrators, and other IT professionals looking for deep visibility into systems and containers. Our container intelligence platform monitors and secures millions of containers across hundreds of enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies and web-scale properties. Learn more at www.sysdig.com.

