Leading Industry Professionals to Speak at the First Blockchain 24-7 Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Seminar

BLOCKCHAIN LONDON SEMINAR-Wanchain, the distributed financial infrastructure powered by cross-blockchain smart contracts with privacy protection, today announced that it will attend and speak at the Blockchain London Seminar presented by Blockchain 24-7.

Wanchain's President, Dustin Byington, will be speaking at the seminar in London on April 26th at London's O2 Arena. Attendees will learn about the latest advances, challenges and questions facing the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector from leading industry professionals.

"With blockchain technologies becoming an integral part of the financial future, Blockchain 24-7 is offering industry leaders a crucial venue to share innovations and possibilities," said Wanchain President Dustin Byington. "This conference is somewhere where professionals can share real progress on how blockchain technology innovation is moving from concept to reality on the ground."

Who: Dustin Byington, President, Wanchain

For more information, or to register: https://blockchain24-7.com/events/

About Wanchain

Wanchain is rebuilding the financial services industry using private cross-blockchain smart contracts. Built in China and headquartered in Austin, TX, Wanchain unites East and West as the digital currency-agnostic platform for global financial services. Registered in Singapore as a non-profit organization, the Wanchain Foundation was initially funded by Wanglu Tech, a for-profit enterprise with investors including River Capital and Fenbushi Capital. To learn more, visit wanchain.org,@wanchain_org (RebuildingFinance) and our Facebook page.

