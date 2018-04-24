

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were modestly higher on Tuesday, tracking a weaker pound, which extended its slide to hit a five-week low against the dollar on expectations the Bank of England might not raise interest rates again in May.



Amid a lack of triggers, traders awaited the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision and a potential meeting in Beijing between officials from the world's largest and second-largest economies this week for directional cues.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 21 points or 0.29 percent at 7,419 in late opening deals after closing 0.4 percent higher the previous day.



Mining giant Anglo American lost 1 percent after warning of a hit to profits due to infestations and repairs halting operations in Minas Rio.



Tullow Oil rose half a percent as oil prices continued to rise amid Middle East tensions.



On the data front, the U.K. budget deficit decreased to its lowest March level since 2004, the Office for National Statistics said.



Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, decreased by GBP 0.8 billion to GBP 1.3 billion in March. This was the lowest March net borrowing since 2004.



