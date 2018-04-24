(WebFG News) - AIM-quoted drug discovery and development firm Redx has found its new chief executive officer in former AstraZeneca UK president Lisa Anson, marking a "new beginning" as the company sought to build a "substantial biotech company". Anson, who has been with AstraZeneca for two decades, will officially be appointed to Redx's board on 1 June, bringing experience to the role from her many senior management roles in both the US and the UK, including global vice president of oncology and ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...