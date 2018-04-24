(WebFG News) - AIM-listed support services group Marlowe has acquired Birmingham-based Island Fire Protection for a total enterprise value of up to £1.1m, to be funded from the group's existing cash resources. The total enterprise value comprises an upfront cash consideration of £0.9m and a cash earn-out expected to be around £0.2m. Founded in 1991, Island Fire provides a portfolio of fire protection services including the installation and maintenance of fire alarms and extinguishers to ...

