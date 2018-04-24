Meyer Burger (Switzerland) Ltd has said it will appeal the decision by a Chinese court to dismiss claims that Wuxi Shangji Automation Co. Ltd has infringed on its patented wire wrapping system.The Nanjing Intermediate Court has issued a first instance judgment, dismissing Meyer Burger's claims that Wuxi Shangji Automation has violated the Chinese patent for its Diamond Wire Management System (DWMS). "This first instance judgement has not yet come into force and Meyer Burger will file an appeal with the Jiangsu High Court within the 30-day time limit by May 17, 2018 or will take all other necessary ...

