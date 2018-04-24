The "Italy: Ice Cream Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a comprehensive overview of the ice cream market in Italy and a forecast for its development in the next five years. It provides a detailed analysis of the market, its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, growth and demand drivers, etc.

The purpose of the report is to describe the state of the ice cream market in Italy, to present actual and retrospective information about the volumes, dynamics, structure and characteristics of production, imports, exports and consumption and to build a forecast for the market in the medium term.

In addition, the report presents an elaborate analysis of the main market participants, the price fluctuations, growth and demand drivers of the market and all other factors, influencing its development.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Characteristics of Ice Cream

4. Characteristics of Raw Materials

5. State of the Economy of Italy

6. Overview and Analysis of the Ice Cream Market in Italy

7. Overview and Analysis of the Domestic Production of Ice Cream in Italy

8. Characteristics and Analysis of the Prices of Ice Cream in Italy

9. Foreign Trade Operations of Ice Cream in Italy

10. Overview and Analysis of the Imports of Ice Cream to the Italian Market

11. Overview and Analysis of the Italian Exports of Ice Cream

12. Characteristics of the Consumption of Ice Cream in Italy

13. Forecast for Development of the Ice Cream Market in Italy for the Next 5 Years

