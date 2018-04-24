

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mostly higher on Tuesday as oil extended gains amid Middle East tensions and the dollar held steady near its highest level since January on expectations for a faster pace of interest-rate hikes.



Amid another batch of mixed earnings updates, investors awaited the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision and a potential meeting in Beijing between officials from the world's largest and second-largest economies this week for directional cues.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.12 percent at 383.63 in late opening deals after rising 0.4 percent the previous day.



The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were moving up around 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 index was down 0.1 percent.



German software giant SAP rallied 3.3 percent after announcing upbeat first-quarter results and lifting its FY18 outlook.



Apple supplier AMS plunged 9 percent after it warned of a slowdown in the second quarter, citing lower orders from one of its main customers.



Dutch paints and chemicals maker AkzoNobel tumbled 3 percent. The company warned of higher raw material costs and forex losses after reporting a 5 percent increase in first-quarter net income from total operations.



Banco Santander also lost about 3 percent after posting disappointing results from its U.K. business.



French tyre maker Michelin and automaker PSA Group fell after disappointing quarterly results.



In economic releases, German business confidence deteriorated more-than-expected in April, the Ifo Institute reported.



The business sentiment index fell to 102.1 from 103.3 a month ago. The score was forecast to drop moderately to 102.8.



France's manufacturing confidence declined in April, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed.



The manufacturing sentiment index fell to 109 from 110 in March. The reading was expected to remain unchanged at 110.



The U.K. budget deficit decreased to its lowest March level since 2004, the Office for National Statistics said.



Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, decreased by GBP 0.8 billion to GBP 1.3 billion in March. This was the lowest March net borrowing since 2004.



Separately, the quarterly bank lending survey from the European Central Bank showed that loan growth in the first quarter continued to be supported by easing credit conditions and rising demand.



