

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $170.75 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $91.52 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.9% to $1.97 billion from $1.63 billion last year.



PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $170.75 Mln. vs. $91.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.59 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q1): $1.97 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX