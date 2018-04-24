Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. / Idorsia holds its first Annual General Meeting of Shareholders - All Board proposals approved . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allschwil, Switzerland - April 24, 2018

At today's Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) held in Basel, Switzerland, shareholders voted in favor of all proposals by the Board of Directors with a significant majority.

The meeting was attended by 451 shareholders, representing a total of 77,480,100 shares, or 65.04 % of the total outstanding shares.

Led by the Chairman of the Board, Jean-Pierre Garnier, the company presented the highlights since it commenced operations on June 15, 2017.

Jean-Pierre Garnier commented:

"In less than one year, Idorsia has become a fully-operational biopharmaceutical company with a very promising pipeline of 11 diverse assets. Four of our compounds are advancing into Phase 3 clinical development in 2018 and we are on course towards building a financially sustainable company. We take the opportunity to thank our shareholders for their strong support and the confidence they have in Idorsia's future. "

The shareholders approved the Annual Report 2017, together with the Statutory and the Consolidated Financial Statements for 2017. Shareholders also endorsed the 2017 compensation report by way of consultative vote.

Shareholders approved the aggregate maximum compensation for the Board of Directors (Non-Executive Directors) for the term until the AGM 2019 and the aggregate compensation amount for the Idorsia Executive Committee (IEC) for the financial year 2018.

The shareholders granted discharge to all members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Management for the financial year 2017.

Shareholders approved the changes of authorized share capital, providing the flexibility to support the company's growth plan, and the ability to fund the company's research and clinical development programs as well as other strategic projects.

The shareholders elected all Board members who stood for re-election and elected Viviane Monges as a new Board member for a term of office until the conclusion of the AGM 2019.

In addition, the shareholders elected Jean-Pierre Garnier as Chairperson of the Board and Jean-Pierre Garnier, John J. Greisch (Chair), David Stout, and Viviane Monges to the Compensation Committee.

Following the AGM, the Board of Directors of Idorsia comprises a total of 6 members: Jean-Pierre Garnier (Chairman), Robert Bertolini, Jean-Paul Clozel, John J. Greisch, Viviane Monges, and David Stout.

BDO AG, represented by Mr. Marc Schaffner, was elected as Independent Proxy for a term of office until the conclusion of the AGM 2019.

Ernst & Young was re-elected as the company's statutory auditors for the business year 2019.

Notes to the editor

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into Europe's leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered in Switzerland - a biotech-hub of Europe - Idorsia is specialized in the discovery and development of small molecules, to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team, a fully-functional research center, and a strong balance sheet - the ideal constellation to bringing R&D efforts to business success.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 600 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

For further information please contact:

Andrew C. Weiss

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 (0) 58 844 10 10

www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com)

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

