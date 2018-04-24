sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

43,17 Euro		+0,68
+1,60 %
WKN: A0YGL2 ISIN: US1255818015 Ticker-Symbol: QIT1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CIT GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CIT GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,648
43,077
24.04.
42,49
43,35
24.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CIT GROUP INC
CIT GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CIT GROUP INC43,17+1,60 %