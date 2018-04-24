

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - innogy SE (IGY.DE) announced, for the current fiscal year, the company forecasts about 2.7 billion euros in adjusted EBIT and adjusted net income of more than 1.1 billion euros. The company also confirmed its intention to continue paying 70 to 80 percent of adjusted net income as a dividend.



The Executive Board and Supervisory Board proposed a dividend of 1.60 euros per share for fiscal 2017. This corresponds to a dividend payout ratio of about 73 percent of adjusted net income.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX