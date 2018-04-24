

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Swiss nutrition, health and wellness giant Nestle SA (NSRGY, NSTR.L) announced Tuesday the inauguration of two new factories in the China Medical City in Taizhou.



The factories will meet the needs of consumers for Foods for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP) and skin care products.



The 150 million Swiss franc investment for the new factories of Nestlé Health Science and Nestlé Skin Health adds to Nestlé's existing production set up and underscores the company's confidence in the future prospects of the Chinese market. They will also contribute to the development of the local economy.



Nestlé has identified consumer healthcare as an addition growth platform, complementary to its core food and beverage business. The new investment underscores Nestlé's purpose to enhance quality of life and contribute to healthier future.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX