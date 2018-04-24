Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's January-March 2018 interim report: Good demand in Hiab continued

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, Q1 2018 INTERIM REPORT, 24 APRIL 2018 AT 2.00 PM EEST

Cargotec's January-March 2018 interim report: Good demand in Hiab continued

Kalmar's operating profit increased

Good demand for Hiab's solutions continued

MacGregor is recovering slowly

From the beginning of 2018, Cargotec applies the new IFRS 15 and IFRS 9 accounting standards as well as the amendments to the IFRS 2 standard. More information on the new standards is available in Note 2, Accounting principles and new accounting standards. Cargotec has also aligned the definitions of the equipment, service and software businesses from the beginning of 2018. The data for the comparison period 2017 has been restated accordingly. Cargotec has published a stock exchange release on 28 March 2018 regarding the changes.

January-March 2018 in brief: Orders received at last year's level

Orders received increased by 1 percent and totalled EUR 863 (857) million.

Order book amounted to EUR 1,684 (31 Dec 2017: 1,566) million at the end of the period.

Sales decreased by 2 percent and totalled EUR 773 (792) million.

Service sales totalled EUR 226 (224) million.

Service and software sales represented 33 (33) percent of consolidated sales.

Operating profit was EUR 53.2 (56.0) million, representing 6.9 (7.1) percent of sales.

Operating profit excluding restructuring costs decreased by 3 percent and amounted to EUR 57.0 (58.9) million, representing 7.4 (7.4) percent of sales.

Cash flow from operations before financial items and taxes totalled EUR -3.7 (12.5) million.

Net income for the period amounted to EUR 33.7 (36.2) million.

Earnings per share was EUR 0.52 (0.56).

Outlook for 2018 unchanged

Cargotec reiterates its outlook published on 8 February 2018 and expects its operating profit excluding restructuring costs for 2018 to improve from 2017 (EUR 258.6 million, IFRS 15 restated).

Cargotec's key figures

MEUR Q1/18 Q1/17 Change 2017 Orders received 863 857 1% 3,190 Service orders received 239 235 2% 896 Order book, end of period 1,684 1,821 -8% 1,566 Sales 773 792 -2% 3,250 Service sales 226 224 1% 907 Software sales* 32 35 -10% 152 Service and software sales,

% of Cargotec's sales 33% 33% 33% Operating profit 53.2 56.0 -5% 222.1 Operating profit, % 6.9% 7.1% 6.8% Operating profit** 57.0 58.9 -3% 258.6 Operating profit**, % 7.4% 7.4% 8.0% Income before taxes 46.4 47.7 -3% 189.2 Cash flow from operations before financing items and taxes -3.7 12.5 -130% 253.5 Net income for the period 33.7 36.2 -7% 132.7 Earnings per share, EUR 0.52 0.56 -7% 2.05 Interest-bearing net debt, end of period 575 631 -9% 472 Gearing, % 41.5 % 45.3% 33.1% Interest-bearing net debt / EBITDA*** 2.0 2.2 1.6 Return on capital employed

(ROCE, annualised), % 9.4 % 9.4% 9.6% Personnel, end of period 11,498 11,055 4% 11,251

*Software sales include Navis business unit and automation software

**Excluding restructuring costs

***Last four quarters' EBITDA

Cargotec's CEO Mika Vehviläinen: Good demand continued in Hiab, good development in service business

Our total orders received during the first quarter of 2018 were at last year's level. In comparable foreign exchange rates, our order intake grew seven percent. The difference is particularly related to the weakening of the US dollar compared to euro. Orders received grew in Hiab and MacGregor, and were close to last year's level in Kalmar.

Our first quarter's operating profit declined slightly compared to the comparison period. Kalmar's operating profit grew. Hiab's operating profit declined, but mainly due to the weakening of the US dollar. MacGregor's operating profit declined because of lower sales resulting from the difficult market situation.

Our software business developed well during the first quarter from a strategic viewpoint, even though sales remained at last year's level in comparable foreign exchange rates. In recent years, we have invested in the development of the XVELA software which markedly increases the efficiency of the container handling chain. XVELA is a digital collaboration platform, which enables various parties in the chain to streamline the increasingly complex ocean supply chain, improve collaboration and deliver goods more efficiently. The commercialisation of XVELA is proceeding well and six carriers already use the software. A good example of the positive development in the software business was the agreement with Cosco Shipping Ports Ltd. for the Navis N4 terminal operating system. We proceeded well also in the service business: our service sales grew seven percent in comparable foreign exchange rates.





Reporting segments' key figures





Orders received

MEUR Q1/18 Q1/17 Change 2017 Kalmar 432 448 -3% 1,555 Hiab 307 288 7% 1,116 MacGregor 124 121 2% 521 Internal orders 0 0 -2 Total 863 857 1% 3,190

Order book

MEUR 31 Mar 2018 31 Dec 2017 Change Kalmar 837 786 6% % Hiab 329 300 10% % MacGregor 519 481 8% Internal orders -1 -1 Total 1,684 1,566 8%





Sales

MEUR Q1/18 Q1/17 Change 2017 Kalmar 371 364 2% 1,598 Hiab 276 270 2% 1,084 MacGregor 126 158 -20% 571 Internal sales 0 0 -2 Total 773 792 -2% 3,250





Operating profit

MEUR Q1/18 Q1/17 Change 2017 Kalmar 27.9 26.6 5% 126.6 Hiab 36.1 39.5 -9% 157.0 MacGregor 0.1 1.6 -92% -5.2 Corporate administration and support functions -10.9 -11.7 7% -56.3 Total 53.2 56.0 -5% 222.1





Operating profit excluding restructuring costs

MEUR Q1/18 Q1/17 Change 2017 Kalmar 28.7 27.9 3% 133.1 Hiab 36.1 39.5 -9% 157.2 MacGregor 0.2 2.2 -91% 10.6 Corporate administration and support functions -8.0 -10.7 25% -42.2 Total 57.0 58.9 -3% 258.6

