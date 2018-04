TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's supermarket sales dropped in March from a year ago, though marginally, preliminary data from the Chain Store Association showed Tuesday.



Supermarket sales, after store adjustment, edged down 0.1 percent year-over-year in March. Before adjustment, sales increased 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, supermarket sales grew notably by 10.0 percent.



