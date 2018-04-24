

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $174.76 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $186.37 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $1.36 billion from $1.33 billion last year.



Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $174.76 Mln. vs. $186.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.03 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q1): $1.36 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX