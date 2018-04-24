

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waters Corp. (WAT) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $111.95 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $105.56 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $126.49 million or $1.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $530.67 million from $497.70 million last year.



Waters Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $126.49 Mln. vs. $117.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.59 vs. $1.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q1): $530.67 Mln vs. $497.70 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.10 to $8.30



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX