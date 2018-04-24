Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

On 24 April 2018, Mr Mark Sheppard bought 1,000 Ordinary shares in Manchester and London Investment Trust plc, held via M&M Investment Company Plc (Investment Holding Company). Following this transaction, Mr Sheppard's holding in the Company has increased to 12,415,870 Ordinary shares, representing 52.47% of the issued share capital.