

HARTFORD (dpa-AFX) - United Technologies Corp. (UTX) reported earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.30 billion, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $1.39 billion, or $1.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, United Technologies Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.42 billion or $1.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $15.24 billion from $13.82 billion last year.



United Technologies Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.42 Bln. vs. $1.18 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.77 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.51 -Revenue (Q1): $15.24 Bln vs. $13.82 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.95 to $7.15 Full year revenue guidance: $63.0 to $64.5 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX