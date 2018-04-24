

ST. PAUL (dpa-AFX) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $669 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $617 million, or $2.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $678 million or $2.46 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $7.29 billion from $6.94 billion last year.



The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $678 Mln. vs. $614 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.46 vs. $2.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.75 -Revenue (Q1): $7.29 Bln vs. $6.94 Bln last year.



