

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.17 billion, or $5.54 per share. This compares with $0.75 billion, or $3.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Biogen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.28 billion or $6.05 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $3.13 billion from $2.81 billion last year.



Biogen Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.28 Bln. vs. $1.12 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $6.05 vs. $5.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.94 -Revenue (Q1): $3.13 Bln vs. $2.81 Bln last year.



