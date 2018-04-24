

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $250.13 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $239.15 million, or $2.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 43.8% to $3.97 billion from $2.76 billion last year.



Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $250.13 Mln. vs. $239.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.62 vs. $2.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.16 -Revenue (Q1): $3.97 Bln vs. $2.76 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.95 - $15.45



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX