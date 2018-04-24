A City Media AB has changed company name to AdCityMedia AB. The shares will be traded under its new name from tomorrow April 25, 2018



New company name: AdCityMedia AB ------------------------------------ Unchanged ISIN code: SE0001920760 ------------------------------------



