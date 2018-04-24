Queros Capital Partners Plc - Secondary Listing Frankfurt Stock Exchange

24 April 2018

GB00BV9G0J47

Queros Capital Partners PLC

("Queros" or "the Company")

Secondary Listing Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Queros Capital Partners Plc, is pleased to announce that in response to investor demand from Europe, Renell Wertpapierhandelsbank AG, a German securities brokerage and market maker, has applied for a secondary listing of its issued 3,500,000 Sterling Denominated Unsecured 8% Bonds Due 2025 ("Bonds") on the Quotation Board Segment of the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE"), also known as the Regulated Unofficial Market of the FSE, or Frieverkehr.

The Bonds were successfully admitted to trading on the FSE on the 19 April 2018 under the symbol A19XRT.

The entire issued Bonds will remain admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market under the symbol QCP.

Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Queros Capital Partners Plc for the purchase or sale of any securities, nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful.



The directors of Queros Capital Partners Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Marcel Boom, Chief Executive Officer

Queros Capital Partners Plc

1 - 3 High Street

Tettenhall

Wolverhampton

West Midlands

England

WV6 8QS

Telephone: +44 1293 401 293

http://www.queroscapitalpartners.com/

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott - Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street

London

EC4N 4SA