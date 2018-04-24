

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) reported that its worldwide retail motorcycle sales in the first quarter were down 7.2 percent to 51,086 units from last year. Motorcycle shipments also declined 9.7 percent to 63,944 units from last year.



Harley-Davidson U.S. retail motorcycle sales were down 12.0 percent compared to the year-ago quarter. Harley-Davidson's international retail motorcycle sales edged up 0.2 percent from last year.



Harley-Davidson continues to expect to ship 231,000 to 236,000 motorcycles to dealers worldwide in 2018. In the second quarter, the company expects to ship 67,500 to 72,500 motorcycles.



First-quarter earnings per share decreased to $1.03 from $1.05, prior year. Excluding manufacturing optimization costs, adjusted earnings were $1.24 per share. Revenue grew to $1.36 billion from last year's $1.33 billion.



The company also announced it is accelerating its strategy for growth, anchored by its objective to build the next generation of riders globally.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX